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Newcastle United could look to make a swoop for Juventus star Francisco Conceicao next summer, with Nick Woltemade potentially featuring in discussions between the two clubs as part of a possible deal.

Conceicao initially arrived in Turin from FC Porto on a season-long loan in the summer of 2024, before the Old Lady turned his move into a permanent arrangement the following season.

The Portuguese has since become an important figure for the Bianconeri, carrying that involvement into the current campaign and accumulating 611 minutes across ten appearances so far.

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The winger has also found the net twice and supplied three assists, with his performances attracting attention.

Meanwhile, Woltemade continues his loan spell at Juventus after joining the Italian giants on a season-long deal during the summer, with the attacker having offered encouraging signs in performances in recent weeks.

The Bianconeri do not have an option to make the German’s stay permanent, but there are already suggestions that they are exploring the possibility of securing his services beyond the current campaign.

Woltemade’s future in Turin could now have a bearing on Conceicao’s situation as well, potentially bringing the two players into the same transfer discussions.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Newcastle have ‘expressed interest’ in Conceicao and could look to include Woltemade in negotiations with Juventus next summer as they weigh up a potential deal.

However, for that possibility to materialise, the German will first need to make a consistent impact in Italy, as the Old Lady would need to be convinced by his performances before considering a permanent stay.

Should the Bianconeri be satisfied with Woltemade’s contribution by the end of the season, the Magpies and the Italian side could then enter more concrete discussions over Conceicao, with the German potentially forming part of an agreement.

Last summer, Liverpool and Manchester United are claimed to have explored moves for the Portuguese, although neither pursuit developed into a serious deal.

Whether either Premier League side revisit his situation remains to be seen.

If Juventus decide to retain Woltemade beyond the current campaign, it would represent a welcome outcome for Newcastle, given that the striker has fallen out of favour at St James’ Park and the Magpies could be able to get him off their books permanently.

With Conceicao’s future and Woltemade’s situation potentially intertwined, the developments surrounding the pair will be ones to monitor as the season unfolds.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have recently suffered a setback in their pursuit of another Serie A target, with Lazio midfielder Kenneth Taylor ruling out a change of scenery in January.