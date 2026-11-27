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Newcastle United remain unwilling to lower their valuation of Nick Woltemade to sanction a permanent departure from St James’ Park, with Juventus continuing to look at whether the German is affordable.

After taking time to adjust to life in Turin, Woltemade has begun showing encouraging signs with his performances in recent weeks.

In Sunday’s Serie A encounter against Venezia, Woltemade entered the action at half-time and transformed the contest, chipping in with a goal and an assist as the Old Lady secured a commanding 4-0 victory.

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The striker now has eight goal involvements in 14 appearances for the Bianconeri, providing a promising platform on which to build during the remainder of the campaign.

Boss Luciano Spalletti has already voiced his confidence in the Newcastle loanee, highlighting how he possesses ‘something extra’.

Woltemade has also expressed his satisfaction with his recent displays, making it clear that he is enjoying his time in Turin.

Juventus do not have an option to make the German’s stay permanent, leaving his long-term future to be determined as the season unfolds.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Newcastle are open to sanctioning Woltemade’s permanent departure for a fee in the region of £45m, with the Serie A giants suggested to hold priority in negotiations over other interested clubs should they enter discussions.

There had previously been indications of informal discussions between Newcastle and Juventus over what might happen if the Bianconeri wanted a permanent arrangement for the attacker.

According to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, discussions over a potential permanent deal for Woltemade have potentially been ‘ongoing since September’.

However, the Magpies are not prepared to be ‘budging on the price’, continuing to stand firm on their £45m valuation of the attacker.

Juventus are still weighing up whether to pursue a deal for the German, having yet to decide if they are willing to meet Newcastle’s asking price.

With suggestions that the Turin outfit could also explore the possibility of bringing in another striker during the winter transfer window, it remains to be seen whether they will commit to such a substantial outlay for Woltemade.

It has also been suggested Newcastle could hold an interest in Juventus’ Francisco Conceicao, which may well prove to be a factor in future talks.

Even if Newcastle manage to secure a £45m sale for Woltemade, it would still represent a considerable financial loss, given the significant investment involved in bringing him to St James’ Park during 2025’s summer transfer window, with the German slated to replace Alexander Isak.