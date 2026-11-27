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Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has praised Spurs’ prospect Luca Williams-Barnett for his recent Premier League breakthrough, while insisting that the forward needs to get used to media attention.

Williams-Barnett joined Tottenham’s academy in 2018 from his Luton Town, initially becoming part of the Spurs Under-10 team.

The midfielder spent several years developing through the youth ranks at the club before making his senior team debut in September 2025, in an EFL Cup game against Doncaster Rovers.

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The 18-year-old made his Premier League debut last month, coming on as a late substitute in a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace.

Antonin Kinsky praised Williams-Barnett’s potential, insisting that the forward has ‘all the potential to become a great player’ after making his Premier League first-team debut.

The forward briefly featured against Leeds United as well, but his standout performance came against Ipswich Town earlier this month.

Williams-Barnett started the game for the Lilywhites and played for 64 minutes, scoring once and providing an assist to help his side secure a 2-0 win over Ipswich.

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De Zerbi praised Williams-Barnett for his work in training, while suggesting that the youngster’s recent breakthrough and increased media attention could make now an important period in his development.

The Tottenham boss stressed that the 18-year-old must remain focused despite the attention, continuing to work hard, push himself and learn from Spurs’ more experienced players as he looks to establish himself at senior level.

Speaking in a press conference, De Zerbi said: “He’s been working very well this week.

“This week for him could be important after the media for three or four days in a row.

“He has to get used to stay in the media.

“The most important aspect is to keep working, keep pushing and keep learning from the older players.”

Williams-Barnett will hope that De Zerbi entrusts him with more opportunities in Tottenham’s upcoming games as the busy festive period approaches.

De Zerbi will be keen to get the balance right between handing the young forward opportunities and also not fuelling sky high expectations around him so soon into his senior career.