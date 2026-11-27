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West Ham United are in no rush to make a move for goalkeeper Santiago Beltran, amid Aston Villa being one of the clubs keenest on the River Plate star.

Beltran joined River Plate’s youth team in 2022 and has spent several years progressing through the club’s academy.

The 22-year-old, who started this season as River Plate’s third-choice goalkeeper, was thrust into the starting lineup following injuries to the Argentine outfit’s first-choice goalkeepers.

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The goalkeeper has since gone on to make 17 league appearances this season so far, while managing to keep five clean sheets.

His performances in Argentina have attracted interest from England, with West Ham and Aston Villa keen on signing him.

The Hammers have Mads Hermansen as their number 1, though Fin Herrick has been pushing the Dane.

And while West Ham are interested in Beltran, according to Argentine journalist Juan Cortese, they are not in any rush to get a deal done.

Aston Villa and Fiorentina are considered to be the two clubs most serious about the shot-stopper as things stand.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

River Plate are prepared to look at sanctioning a departure for Beltran, but would rather wait until June as they aim for a smooth transition between the sticks.

Aston Villa snapped up Zion Suzuki in the summer transfer window, however signing Beltran would add an extra option for Unai Emery, especially with Marco Bizot set to turn 36 in March.

Fiorentina meanwhile have David de Gea in goal at present, with the Spaniard now 36 years old.

Whether any sides will try to make a move for Beltran in the approaching January transfer window remains to be seen, but with River Plate not keen to sell until next summer, doing a deal in the winter could be tough.

For now West Ham appear fully focused on trying to bounce straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking, with Scott Parker now at the helm at the London Stadium.