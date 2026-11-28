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Ianis Hagi’s agent, Florin Manea, has revealed that there is Championship interest in the former Rangers star, while insisting that the Romanian would also welcome a move.

Hagi left the Ibrox side after his contract expired during the summer of 2025 after making 130 appearances for the Scottish giants.

It had seemed that Hagi could potentially extend his stay at Rangers, but the Romania international, signed by Steven Gerrard, departed the club.

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Eventually, Hagi joined Turkish side Alanyaspor in September 2025, completing his medical and signing a two-year contract with the club.

The Romanian made 26 Super Lig appearances last season, including 16 starts, while scoring three goals and providing two assists.

The 28-year-old has made nine appearances in the Super Lig this season, mostly from the bench, and has registered one assist.

With the former Rangers star in the final year of his contract with the Turkish side, the player’s agent has hinted at the midfielder’s possible future destination.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Manea told Romanian outlet Digisport: “I have interest from England, from the Championship, for him. I told him: ‘Let me talk, I don’t think you’d mind.’

“He told me he would be interested.”

It is unclear which sides from the Championship are eyeing a move for Hagi, but Alanyaspor are tipped not to oppose his exit in January if the terms are right.

The Turkish side know Hagi could depart for nothing next summer and could also free space on the wage bill by sanctioning an early departure.

Former Rangers boss Philippe Clement is well aware of Hagi’s qualities and he is currently in charge at Championship side Norwich City.

Given his spell with Rangers, Hagi will have some experience of the physical nature of the game he would encounter if he does complete a move to England’s second tier.

On what terms Hagi might leave Alanyaspor remains to be seen.