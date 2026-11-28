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Fixture: Leeds United vs Coventry City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Coventry City for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at Elland Road.

Leeds stunned Chelsea last time out, visiting Stamford Bridge and inflicting a 4-1 drubbing on the hosts.

They have since been boosted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ao Tanaka signing new contracts, adding to the huge sense of a feel-good factor at the club.

Calvert-Lewin’s new deal is suggested to be the biggest in the history of the club and reflects just what a huge impact the striker has had since he joined.

Increasingly there is talk of Leeds putting together a push to secure a spot in Europe and if they are to do that then games such as Coventry City at home are likely must wins.

Coventry City have so far defied expectations they would struggle to be competitive and have won two of their last three games, beating Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

The two clubs last met in the Championship in the 2024/25 campaign, where Leeds won 3-0 at home and 2-0 away.

In goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Coventry City today is James Trafford, while at the back Farke goes with Tarik Muharemovic, Nico Elvedi and James Justin.

The wing-back slots are taken by Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Farke looks towards a midfield of Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Sean Longstaff to dominate, while Noah Okafor supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin up top.

If Farke needs to shake up his Leeds United lineup vs Coventry City at any point then he has options off the bench to call for and they include Harry Wilson and Anton Stach.

Leeds United Lineup vs Coventry City

Trafford, Bogle, Muharemovic, Elvedi, Justin, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Longstaff, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Zetterer, Rodon, Bijol, Bard, Stach, Aaronson, James, Wilson, Nmecha