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Former Aston Villa and Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker has highlighted the atmosphere at Croatian giants Hajduk Split, describing the experience as even ‘more fantastic’ than anything he encountered during his time in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old first arrived in English football in the summer of 2018, joining Wolves from his boyhood club Anderlecht on an initial loan deal before the move was made permanent the following season.

Dendoncker quickly established himself at Molineux, becoming a regular presence in the side and amassing 159 appearances across his four-year spell before securing a switch to Aston Villa.

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The Belgian joined the Villans in the summer of 2022, hoping to build on the progress he had made at Wolves in his next chapter in the Premier League.

However, he struggled to reproduce that form at Villa Park, finding consistent opportunities increasingly difficult to come by.

That led to loan spells at Napoli and former club Anderlecht before Dendoncker’s time at Villa Park finally drew to a close, with the midfielder joining Real Oviedo last year.

His difficulties continued in Spain, and Dendoncker has since embarked on a fresh chapter at Hajduk Split, joining the Croatian giants on a free transfer during the summer.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

The Belgian has embraced his new surroundings, with the atmosphere at the Poljud Stadium offering an experience that surpasses anything he witnessed throughout his time in English football.

Dendoncker said via Belgian outlet Walfoot: “It’s a fantastic club, the atmosphere in the stadium is even more fantastic than anything I’ve experienced in the Premier League.”

Hajduk Split currently sit at the top of the Croatian league and Dendoncker will be keen to make his contribution as they look to maintain their position and push on for the title.

Another former Wolves star, Pedro Goncalves, recently reflected on his brief spell at Molineux, crediting the experience with aiding his physical development and preparing him for the demands of competitive football.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa loanee Ben Broggio earned praise from Stevenage boss Alex Revell following the attacker’s goalscoring debut for England Under-20s.