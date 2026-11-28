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Lesley Ugochukwu’s agent has held discussions over potentially lowering the Burnley loanee’s option to buy price, amid Galatasaray thinking about keeping the midfielder.

The Clarets secured Ugochukwu from Chelsea for around £20m during the summer transfer window of 2025, handing the midfielder a contract running until 2030 after his productive loan spell at Southampton.

Ugochukwu made 35 appearances for Burnley last season, contributing three goals and two assists.

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At the end of last season, Burnley were relegated from the Premier League, prompting Galatasaray to secure the 22-year-old on a season-long loan after identifying him as a target back in April.

He has mostly operated as a backup option while in Turkey, with playing time difficult to come by.

Ugochukwu has managed to play just 87 minutes in six league appearances, all from the bench.

It was suggested that the Burnley loanee had ‘discussed the possibility’ of ending his spell in Istanbul early in January due to his limited playing time.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Galatasaray though appear open to keeping Ugochukwu, despite the situation.

According to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun, Ugochukwu’s agent held a meeting with Galatasaray where reducing the £22.5m option to buy fee was discussed.

Burnley may well realise commanding such a high fee for the midfielder is unrealistic and could be willing to move on the price, but it is unclear how much Galatasaray value him at.

The Clarets’ struggles in the Championship, where they have already seen a managerial change, make an instant return to the Premier League unlikely.

And cashing in on Ugochukwu could bring in welcome funds next summer, helping to ease the loss of Premier League income.

Burnley won 1-0 away at Millwall in the Championship on Saturday, handing new boss Fabio Celestini his first win in charge.