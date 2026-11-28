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Former top flight winger Pat Nevin believes there was a reason Paris Saint-Germain were prepared to sanction Bradley Barcola’s departure to Liverpool, claiming the winger was the least-rounded option among the attacking talents at the French giants.

The Reds made a concerted effort to secure Barcola throughout the summer, identifying him as their marquee target to strengthen the wide areas, before finally completing his signing towards the end of the transfer window.

The Merseyside outfit forked out a package worth around £123m to PSG to bring the attacker to Anfield, making him the third most expensive signing in the club’s history, with the Frenchman putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

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The 24-year-old is still finding his feet at Liverpool, with the sizeable fee involved in his arrival drawing attention to his performances, with much expected.

Nevertheless, Barcola has managed to register seven goal involvements in 15 appearances for the Reds so far.

Assessing Barcola, Nevin suggested there was a reason PSG were willing to let him leave while retaining the likes of Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, identifying the Liverpool star as the least well-rounded player among the group.

Nevin believes Barcola’s exceptional pace makes up for some of his limitations, including his lack of natural finishing ability, giving Liverpool’s significant investment some justification, although he expects the Frenchman’s goal output to fall below what he managed at PSG.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

The former Everton star wrote on the BBC: “There is a reason why Paris St-Germain allowed him to leave and not Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele or Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

“He is the least-rounded footballer of that group – though granted it is a high bar.

“The good news is that his searing pace covers some of the other limitations, making that £125m cost understandable.

“He is not a natural finisher but he is not awful either.

“His numbers are likely to be down from his time at PSG, however.”

Andoni Iraola will be hoping Barcola can deliver more consistent performances as the season progresses and make a greater impact at Anfield.

Another major signing who previously attracted considerable criticism, Florian Wirtz, has shown encouraging signs in recent weeks, offering Liverpool some relief as he begins to put his struggles behind him.

Meanwhile, Rio Ngumoha has earned praise from former Premier League striker Jan Aage Fjortoft, who believes the youngster possesses a very special talent.

With the winter transfer window approaching, the Reds are also keeping an eye on further attacking reinforcements, with Monza’s Gustavo Varela on their radar, although Tottenham Hotspur are pursuing the striker as well.