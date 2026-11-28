Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Falkirk

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Derek McInnes has picked his Rangers lineup vs Falkirk for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership encounter at Ibrox.

Rangers have now strung together a run of four successive victories across all competitions since being held to a 2-2 draw by Hearts.

That run saw the Gers grab a hard-fought 3-2 win over Aberdeen last time out, with McInnes’ men showing character and desire to get the three points.

They start as favourites to win once again here, but face a Falkirk side in high spirits and who have won their last six games in a row, including downing Celtic 2-0.

There is an extra carrot for Rangers beyond the three points as victory this afternoon would move them to the top of the Scottish Premiership table, even if only temporarily.

The two sides met in September, with Rangers running out 2-1 winners on that occasion, but Falkirk may feel they have taken strides forward since then.

McInnes will be keeping an eye on his side’s defence this afternoon, with the two goals conceded against Aberdeen the most they have conceded at home since August.

Prior to the Aberdeen game, Rangers had conceded just once at Ibrox since the end of August.

In goal in the Rangers lineup vs Falkirk is Ivor Pandur, while at the back McInnes goes with Dujon Sterling, Emmanuel Fernandez, Olwethu Makhanya and Tuur Rommens.

Midfield sees the Rangers boss deploy Nicolas Raskin and Tochi Chukwuani, while Findlay Curtis, Kim Min-su and Djeidi Gassama support Ryan Naderi.

If McInnes needs to shake up his Rangers lineup vs Falkirk at any point then he has options off the bench to call for and they include Kevin Kelsy and Bojan Miovski.

Rangers Lineup vs Falkirk

Pandur, Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Rommens, Chukwuani, Raskin, Curtis, Kim, Gassama, Naderi

Substitutes: Kelly, Nedeljkovic, Godfrey, Penrice, Dragojevic, Neil, Bouanani, Kelsy, Miovski