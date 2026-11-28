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Rangers loanee Thelo Aasgaard has been highlighted as possessing exactly the qualities Anderlecht need in their engine room following his recent impressive performances in Belgium.

The 24-year-old completed a move to the Belgian outfit during the summer transfer window after falling outside Derek McInnes’ plans at Ibrox.

The Norwegian has so far accumulated 644 minutes across eleven appearances for Anderlecht, continuing to feature regularly for the side.

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After opening his goalscoring account for Anderlecht earlier this month in their clash against Westerlo, Aasgaard attracted praise from Belgian journalists.

The midfielder has also earned recognition from Norway boss Stale Solbakken, who lauded his importance to the national side’s attacking play.

Now, assessing Anderlecht’s game against Oud-Heverlee Leuven, Belgian journalist Johan Walckiers pointed to the need for players capable of taking the initiative and dictating the tempo, qualities Aasgaard demonstrated after coming on at half-time.

He also hailed the Rangers loanee for his technical ability, quicker decision-making and capacity to drive attacks forward, arguing that these are precisely the qualities Anderlecht need.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Walckiers wrote on Belgian outlet Voetbalkrant: “Anderlecht needs players who take the initiative and set the tempo.

“Thelo Aasgaard showed after the break, when he replaced [Enric] Llansana, that more is possible in that regard.

“The Norwegian has more footballing ability, sees solutions faster, and can drive an attack forward with a well-aimed move.

“That is exactly what Anderlecht needs.”

Following the win against OH Leuven, Aasgaard opened up about the tactical instructions he has received from boss Vitor Bruno regarding his role on the pitch.

Anderlecht hold an option to make the midfielder’s move permanent for £5m at the end of the season, an outcome Rangers will be eager to see materialise.

Meanwhile, another Rangers loanee, Lyall Cameron, has expressed his delight after finding the net for Dundee United.

Unlike Aasgaard’s arrangement, Cameron’s loan deal carries no option to purchase, leaving his longer-term situation to unfold as the season progresses.