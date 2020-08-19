Atletico Madrid are prepared to match Everton’s offer for Napoli midfielder Allan, but the Brazilian wants to reunite with Carlo Ancelotti.

Allan played under Ancelotti last season, but following the Italian’s departure from Napoli saw his playing time dwindle and the club are now willing to sell him.

Everton are keen to land Allan, but have been facing competition from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

It is the Toffees who are in pole position though as, despite Atletico Madrid now matching Everton’s offer, Allan wants to reunite with Ancelotti, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

A deal is claimed to be likely to happen as Allan is not part of Napoli’s plans for the upcoming season.

Everton have put forward a proposal of €25m plus €5m in bonus payments for the experienced midfielder.

A compromise is tipped to be reached to allow Allan to play his football at Goodison Park next term.

Since moving to Italy from Brazil in 2012, Allan has not played his football outside Serie A.