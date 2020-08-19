Everton may not back away from selling or loaning Newcastle United linked Tom Davies this summer in order to ease the pressure on their wage bill and make way for new signings, according to The Athletic.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had a poor end to their Premier League season and the Everton boss wants to improve his midfield this summer.

Davies is well-liked at Everton and Ancelotti does not blame his side’s midfield woes on the 22-year-old midfielder, while talk of a bid from Newcastle is wide of the mark.

Everton are yet to receive a formal approach despite claims suggesting that Newcastle have tabled a £12m offer for Davies.

But it has been suggested that the prospect of selling or loaning Davies has not been completely ruled out within the corridors of power at Goodison Park.

Everton have spent big over the last few years and have a wage bill that is higher than most clubs in and around them in the league table.

If they receive the right kind of offer, Everton could be prepared to sanction a departure for the 22-year-old midfielder this summer.

It would allow them to ease the pressure on their wage bill and make way for reinforcements in the squad.

Ancelotti wants midfield reinforcements and Davies could become available in the market this summer.