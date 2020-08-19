Everton are yet to agree personal terms on a contract with Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, according to The Athletic.

Doucoure has been on Everton’s radar over the last two years and they have revived their interest in the midfielder this summer as well.

Everton are chasing Napoli’s Allan this summer, but Carlo Ancelotti also wants more midfield reinforcements and Doucoure is a target for the club.

The Frenchman is ready to leave Watford following their relegation from the Premier League and he is keen to continue in the top flight of English football.

There have been claims that an agreement on a contract is in place between the player and Everton, but it has emerged personal terms have not been thrashed out yet.

No agreement over a contract has been reached, but Everton do not feel that would be the biggest issue in their pursuit of Doucoure.

Working out a deal with Watford is likely to be the obstacle as the Hornets want top money for Doucoure despite their relegation.

Everton may hold talks with the player’s representatives and Watford soon and hope to progress towards concluding a transfer.