Leeds United have gone back in with a third bid for Ben White, but Brighton & Hove Albion are expected to knock it back, according to The Athletic.

White starred on loan at Leeds last season and helped the club win promotion to the Premier League; he has been identified as the club’s top defensive target of the ongoing transfer window.

Brighton do not want to sell White though and have already rejected two proposals from Leeds for the 22-year-old.

Now Leeds are in with a third bid worth £25m plus bonuses, but Brighton are again expected to turn that offer down too.

Leeds have indicated the offer will be their last as they bid to land the centre-back.

Complicating matters for Brighton though is the fact that White has turned down three offers of a new contract.

His current deal on the south coast still has another two years to run however, meaning the Seagulls are not at imminent risk of losing him.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are keeping tabs on White’s situation at Brighton, but neither side have yet to make contact with the Seagulls over signing the defender.