Former West Ham starlet Veron Parkes has expressed his delight at signing for Fortuna Sittard and is confident that the Dutch club is the perfect place for him to develop as a player.

The 18-year-old centre-forward has swapped Premier League club West Ham for Dutch Eredvisie side Fortuna Sittard, penning a three-year deal with the Dutch side.

Parkes has put an end to his three-year stay with the Hammers and moved to the Netherlands in the hopes of taking the next step as a player.

The London-born striker is confident that Fortuna Sittard is the perfect place for him to develop further as a player and is raring to go at the club.

“I am very happy with the opportunity I have at Fortuna Sittard and I cannot wait to get started”, Parkes told the club's official site.

“I look forward to meeting the staff, my new team-mates and the supporters. I will work hard to contribute as soon as possible.

"Fortuna Sittard feels like the perfect next step for me to develop as a football player."

Fortuna Sittard are excited to welcome the former Crystal Palace youth star to the side, with technical director Sjors Ultee thrilled to have the striker on board.

“Veron is a talented, technical striker”, Ultee lauded.

“He has an enormous drive and his playing style fits well with Fortuna Sittard.

"He is a player with a lot of potential that can be achieved in the long term."

Parkes made a total of 48 appearances for West Ham's under-18s and under-23s and scored a combined 25 goals.