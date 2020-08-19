A potential swap deal to take Lucas Torreira to Roma and Amadou Diawara to Arsenal has hit choppy waters.

Arsenal could offload Torreira this summer and the Uruguayan midfielder’s stock remains high in Serie A, where he starred for Sampdoria before joining the Gunners in the summer of 2018.

Roma are interested in Torreira and a deal which would see Diawara swapped for the Arsenal man is being explored.

However, according to Italian outlet LaRoma24.it, it has hit a stumbling block which could be related to Torreira’s agent.

It is claimed that the Uruguayan’s agent Pablo Betancur has unfinished business with Roma, which may be linked to commission on former striker Nico Lopez.

Roma still want to sign Torreira, but may well have to smooth relations with the player’s agent to get the deal done.

Diawara was snapped up from Napoli last summer, but Roma are willing to let him move on.

The Guinea international has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years, but opted to stay in Italy when he joined Roma from Napoli.