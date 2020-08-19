Southampton are prepared to sell defender Jannik Vestergaard this summer if they receive a suitable bid for his services, according to The Athletic.

The 28-year-old centre-back lost his certain place in the starting eleven last season and played just 19 Premier League games during the recently concluded campaign.

While he started the final three Premier League games of the campaign, his future at Southampton has come under the scanner this summer.

Leicester were interested in signing him in the January transfer window and it remains to be seen what level of interest Vestergaard will attract this summer.

Southampton have already signed Mohammed Salisu from Real Valladolid this summer and are prepared to move out one of their centre-backs.

Southampton wanted to recoup the £18m they spent on him when Leicester wanted to sign him in the winter window.

It remains to be seen whether they are willing to adjust their asking price for Vestergaard in the summer.

He still has two years left to run on his contract with the Saints and was signed by the south coast club from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2018.