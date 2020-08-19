Talk that Leeds United target Ryan Kent has a £10m release clause in his Rangers contract is wide of the mark, according to the Sun.

Marcelo Bielsa is an admirer of the former Liverpool winger and Leeds were keen on securing his services last summer, but Kent eventually signed for Rangers, where he had enjoyed a successful loan spell.

Leeds now have access to Premier League riches following their promotion from the Championship and they have been linked with rekindling their interest in Kent.

It has been claimed in some quarters that Kent has a £10m release clause in his Rangers deal.

Those suggestions though are wide of the mark, with Kent not having a release clause such as the one claimed in his Gers contract.

The winger is a key man under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox and the jury is out on what level of fee would be needed to convince Rangers to sell.

Kent has turned out in all Rangers’ four Scottish Premiership games so far this season, scoring two goals.

The former Liverpool wide-man has a contract with Rangers which still has another three years left to run.