Newcastle United are likely to fail with an ambitious offer to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is edging towards signing a new contract with AC Milan, it has been claimed in Italy.

Ibrahimovic rejoined AC Milan in January on a deal until the end of the season and scored ten goals in 18 Serie A appearances for the Rossoneri.

The Serie A giants have been keen to hold on to him, but his agent Mino Raiola and AC Milan are yet to work out an agreement for him to stay at the San Siro.

AC Milan have told Raiola that they want an answer from Ibrahimovic over the next 48 hours and are keen to sort out the striker’s future soon.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Newcastle made a late offer to Ibrahimovic and are keen to take him to England this summer.

Steve Bruce wants a proven goalscorer up front next season and the club have made an ambitious move to sign the veteran striker.

But Ibrahimovic is expected to sign a new contract with AC Milan as he wants to stay at the San Siro.

But AC Milan are unlikely to meet his wage demands of €7m per season and their offer is believed to be around €5m rising to €6m per year.

Newcastle’s ambitious attempt to take the former Manchester United man back to England is likely to fail.