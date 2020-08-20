Lille defender Gabriel is claimed to be undergoing a medical ahead of completing a move to Arsenal, according to the Transfer Window Podcast, and will be in London on Friday to finalise the switch.

Gerard Lopez, the Lille president, confirmed on Thursday that the defender would be taking a decision on his future in the next 24 hours.

Napoli have been on his tail for a long time but the delay in agreeing on the departure of Kalidou Koulibaly is set to scupper their move for the Brazilian defender.

Arsenal have agreed on a fee of around €30m with Lille over signing the centre-back and it seems Gabriel has made the decision to move to north London.

It has been claimed that the defender is undergoing a medical with Arsenal ahead of completing a move to the Gunners, while he is expected in London on Friday.

Personal terms have been agreed between the player and the club over a contract and it seems Arsenal are set to win the race for the 22-year-old’s signature this summer.

Napoli believed that they had a gentleman’s agreement with Lille but the time they were taking to complete the deal appears to have worked against them.

Arsenal look to the club who are on the verge of adding Gabriel to their squad in the ongoing window.

It remains to be seen whether Napoli can make a late play to turn the tide of the transfer saga again towards the San Paolo.