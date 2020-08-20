Hull City head coach Grant McCann has expressed his delight at the signing of Greg Docherty from Rangers and believes the midfielder will bring hunger to the Tigers side.

The Tigers have splashed out £400,000 to take Docherty to League One, as they bid to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The 23-year-old central midfielder has signed a three-year contract with the Tigers that will keep him at the KCOM Stadium until the summer of 2023.

Expressing his delight at the signing, Tigers boss McCann has insisted that Docherty will bring energy, a passing range and threat in the final third to the table.

The 40-year-old also pointed out that the midfielder arrives from Ibrox with hunger and an intention to show what he is capable of as a player.

“We’re delighted to have added Greg to the group because he’ll bring a different dynamic to our midfield“, McCann told the club’s official site.

“He’s got great energy, has the ability to go from box-to-box and boasts a wide passing range.

“On top of that, he’ll provide a real threat in the final third of the pitch with his ability to both score and create goals.

“Despite only being 23-years-of-age, he’s very level headed and mature.

“I’m excited to start working with Greg on the back of the conversations I’ve had with him over the past couple of days, which have been really encouraging.

“He’s coming here with a real hunger and desire to want to show people how good he is.”

Docherty finished last season on loan at Hibernian, where he caught the eye with his performances for the Easter Road outfit.