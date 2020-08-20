Rangers starlet Nathan Patterson has admitted he is loving being involved with the first team at the club he loves and has been boosted by seeing others tread the same path.

Patterson has been with the Glasgow giants for over a decade and is highly rated at the club, with the defender now regularly involved with the first team.

The full-back was handed his first team debut by Steven Gerrard in a Scottish Cup tie against Stranraer in January.

Patterson also clocked in minutes against Bayer Leverkusen in a Europa League clash and has been on the bench for all four of Rangers Scottish Premiership games this season.

The teenager, who has not yet made his league debut, revealed that seeing young talents rose through the academy system at Ibrox and ultimately play for the first team has pushed him to achieve the same.

And he admits that being involved with the first team is “great”.

“Been here for ten years and came through the full academy”, Patterson told Rangers TV.

“Watched players come through and progress and it just boosted me to make sure I wanted to be one of them as well and it is just great because it is the club I love as well.”

Asked how ready he is to challenge for a starting spot, Patterson replied: “Every day I come in, work as hard as I can. Train well every day.

“Hopefully it will just put me in good stead, so that when I get that opportunity, I am ready.”

Rangers are due to welcome Kilmarnock to Ibrox on Saturday in a Scottish Premiership match, and Patterson will be hoping to be included in the matchday squad once again.

It remains to be seen if he will be given minutes by boss Steven Gerrard.