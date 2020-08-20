Everton legend Ian Snodin has admitted he is looking forward to the Toffees renewing their rivalry with Leeds United in November, following the release of the Premier League fixture list.

Snodin represented both Everton and Leeds during his career and won the English top flight title with the Merseyside outfit during a stint that lasted almost eight years.

The former defender captained Leeds before making the switch to Everton and will see his two former sides clash for the first time in the Premier League in 16 years, as the Whites returned to the top flight after lifting the Championship title in the 2019/20 campaign.

Snodin, who is a club ambassador of Everton, revealed that the Toffees’ Merseyside derbies against Liverpool are the first fixtures he always looks out for, but added that the upcoming season holds yet another clash that promises fireworks with Carlo Ancelotti’s side having home and away games against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

The Everton legend lauded Leeds as a big club and admits the Whites faithful stuck with their team through thick and thin, fuelling them each step of their way as they romped through the Championship to stake a claim in the English top flight.

Snodin insists he had a good relationship with the Leeds faithful.

“The derby games against Liverpool are the ones I look out for first, that will always be the case”, Snodin told Everton’s official site.

“But Leeds at home on 28 November will be another special occasion.

“They’re a big club, a greatly-supported club. I was only there for 18 months but I thoroughly enjoyed my time there.

“I captained Leeds United and I had a great rapport with the fans before I moved on to Everton.”

Everton are scheduled to host Leeds at Goodison Park on 28th November, with the return game in west Yorkshire pencilled in for 2nd February.