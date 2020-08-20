Leeds United have cooled their interest in Brentford winger Said Benrahma, according to The Athletic.

The 25-year-old could be on the move from Brentford this summer following the club missing out on promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds are amongst a host of clubs to be admirers of the Algeria international, but the Whites have now cooled their interest.

They do rate Benrahma, but may turn to other options and are also fans of Rangers’ Ryan Kent and Liverpool’s Harry Wilson.

Benrahma played 46 times for Brentford across the course of last season and scored an impressive 17 goals, as well as chipping in with ten assists.

He featured in both his side’s Championship meetings with Leeds and scored against the Whites at Griffin Park in a 1-1 draw.

It remains to be seen if Leeds might warm once again to the idea of taking Benrahma to Elland Road.

The Algerian still has another two years left to run on his contract at Brentford and the Championship side will be keen to maximise any fee from his departure.