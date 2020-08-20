Leeds United are interested in Valencia striker Rodrigo and are aiming to have him in the ranks in time to face Liverpool in their Premier League opener.

The Yorkshire giants are bidding to strengthen their attacking options and have been linked with a move for a number of players.

Leeds are now looking at a deal for Valencia’s Rodrigo, according to Sky Italia, and do not want to take their time over signing him.

It is claimed that the Whites would like to have the 29-year-old available to face Liverpool at Anfield on 12th September.

Leeds have been handed the daunting task of taking on the champions in an away game in their first Premier League fixture of the new season.

Valencia are keen to raise money due to financial issues and could be receptive towards selling Rodrigo.

The former Benfica man has sampled English football before, enjoying a loan stint at Bolton Wanderers.

He managed just four goals in 27 La Liga appearances last season, but did chip in with nine assists for his team-mates.