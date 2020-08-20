Charlie Adam believes that Leeds United will have to offer around £15m to make Rangers even consider selling Ryan Kent.

The 23-year-old has become a key figure in Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side since arriving at Ibrox permanently last summer, following a successful loan spell in the season before.

Leeds were keen on Kent last summer and, on the back of promotion to the Premier League, have now been linked with rekindling their interest, with a figure of £10m mooted.

Former Scotland star Adam thinks that £10m will not be enough for Rangers to consider selling, even though it would hand them a profit.

He is of the view that Leeds would need to put another £5m on top of that to focus minds at Ibrox.

Both Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and the club’s director of football Victor Orta are admirers of Kent.

“They won’t let him go for £10m“, Adam said on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show, when asked about Leeds’ interest in Kent, “if you start talking about figures of £15m, close to what [Alfredo] Morelos is – he is their best player. They bought him for £7m, to then lose him for £3m [profit], I don’t think they would do it.

“I do think if they come in with another bid and it’s closer or over £15m then Rangers will probably look at it.”

Adam also stressed his view that Kent must become more consistent at Rangers, as his performance levels have fluctuated.

“Ryan Kent needs to come and perform week in, week out.

“I don’t think he’s been up to the level. I saw him up at Aberdeen and thought he was excellent, but against Livingston the other day he never really created too much.”

Kent has scored two goals from four Scottish Premiership games so far this season, helping Rangers to three wins and one draw.