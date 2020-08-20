Former Scotland international Charlie Adam has expressed his concerns over the money that Celtic may need to shell out to land Brighton & Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon is on the lookout for a new centre-back this summer and has identified Brighton star Duffy as a possible candidate.

Celtic, along with Premier League clubs West Ham, West Brom and Burnley, are in the hunt for the 28-year-old, who could cost a loan fee of £2m.

Brighton also want some of the player’s wages to be paid by the potential loan club, which could prove to be an obstacle for Celtic, according to Adam.

The former Scotland midfielder has suggested that splashing an amount of around £3.5m, including the loan fee and wages, on a loan player, could be a luxury for Celtic.

“If I’m Celtic, the problem will come down to his [Duffy’s] wages, can they afford his wages, he’s on big wages, as I hear, at Brighton“, Adam said on PLZ Soccer’s The Football Show.

“£2m loan fee plus maybe paying half of the salary, you are talking another £1.5m, it is £3.5m for a player for a season.

“It is a lot of money for Celtic, it is not like it is an investment where you are going to get long term.“

It remains to be seen if the Scottish champions will look to pull the trigger on a loan swoop for Duffy.