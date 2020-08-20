Former Leeds United loan star Sanchez Watt is of the view that Whites right-back Luke Ayling is the perfect example of never giving up despite what the doubters say.

Leeds full-back Ayling was voted the Championship PFA Fans’ Player of the Year on Wednesday, capping off a successful season for the defender.

The 28-year-old was crucial in the Yorkshire-based club winning the Championship and earning promotion to the Premier League in the last campaign.

Ayling scored four goals and provided five assists from his 37 league appearances for the Whites, while also helping the side keep 18 clean sheets.

The London-born defender has had his share of critics during his career, but former Leeds forward Watt is delighted that he has proved them wrong.

The ex-Whites loanee has pointed out Ayling, as well as Bayern Munich’s Champions League semi-final hero Serge Gnabry, as the perfect examples to give to his child to never give up.

“Serge Gnabry and Luke Ayling are examples I can give my son to never give up, no what people say!” Watt wrote on Twitter.

Gnabry began his senior playing career at Premier League club Arsenal but was sold to Werder Bremen for around £4m in 2016.

The German had a failed loan spell at West Brom, after which then Baggies boss Tony Pulis deemed the player not good enough to play at the Hawthorns.