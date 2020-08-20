Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha has now arrived in Belgium to put the finishing touches to his move to Anderlecht.

Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany is a fan of Nmecha, knowing him from his time at Manchester City, where he saw him at close quarters, and is keen to snap him up.

A loan deal is expected to go through, ensuring that the Germany youth international is playing his football for Anderlecht this term.

The deal is close to going through and, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Nmecha has now arrived in Belgium.

He is set to put the finishing touches to his move to Anderlecht, where he will hope to play on a regular basis.

Nmecha has had loan spells away from Manchester City before, spending time at Preston North End, Wolfsburg and most recently, Middlesbrough.

The striker has turned out 52 times in the Championship, scoring three goals and providing eight assists.

Anderlecht have been on the hunt for a new striker after deciding to sell Kemar Roofe to Rangers earlier this summer.