The Premier League are leaving the door open for the Saudi Arabia-led consortium to complete their takeover of Newcastle United, but are clear that they will have to provide additional information or go through arbitration, according to Sky Sports News.

The Saudi consortium walked away from a deal recently as the Premier League continued to delay the ratification of their agreement with Newcastle supremo Mike Ashley.

Newcastle fans were left furious after their prospective new owners took the step to walk away from the deal as they were keen on new and ambitious ownership.

It emerged later that the Premier League wanted more clarification on who would ultimately control the club as they struggled to establish the links between the consortium and the Saudi government.

The Saudis insisted that the public investment fund was an independent body despite being chaired by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Bin Salman.

Newcastle fans have demanded from answers from the Premier League and the league are claimed to have told the NUFC Supporters Trust that they are still open to completing the process if the consortium want to return.

However, the Premier League stressed that the consortium will have to provide the additional information they previously sought..

The Premier League are prepared to go to arbitration by an independent commission if needed.