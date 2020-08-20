Real Betis are locked in talks with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion over a possible deal for right-back Martin Montoya, according to Sky Sports (13:40).

The 29-year-old began the 2019/20 Premier League campaign as Graham Potter’s first-choice right-back and amassed 27 appearances.

However, January signing Tariq Lamptey impressed at right-back in the latter part of the season and could be chosen ahead of Montoya in the new campaign.

While the Spaniard has two more years left on his contract with the Seagulls, he has an option to return to his homeland.

Montoya could be on his way from the Premier League club, with a return to the Spanish La Liga possibly on the cards.

Spanish top flight club Real Betis have expressed an interest in acquiring the services of the former Inter loanee.

Los Verdiblancos have opened talks with Brighton in an attempt to sign Montoya, who joined the club from Valencia in 2018.

The right-back had previously spent time at Real Betis, having joined the side on a six-month loan in January 2016.