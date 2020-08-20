Rennes have turned their attention towards other targets after failing with a bid for Tottenham Hotspur linked striker Serhou Guirassy.

The 24-year-old striker scored nine league goals for Amiens last season, who finished 19th in the Ligue 1 standings.

He is almost certain to leave the club this summer and has been attracting interest from several sides in France and Europe.

A move to England has also been mooted as possible, with Tottenham believed to be interested in taking him to the Premier League as back-up to Harry Kane.

Rennes made the early moves for Guirassy, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the club are now pursuing other options in the market.

They did manage to reach an agreement over a contract with the player, but negotiations with Amiens have been much more complicated.

Amiens rejected a €12m bid from Rennes earlier in the summer and have refused to lower their €20m asking price for the striker.

The French club do not want to pay such a figure for the striker and are now looking at other options.

Guirassy is also believed to be keener on a move to the Premier League this summer and it remains to be seen if Spurs go in with an offer to sign him.