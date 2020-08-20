Rennes have got in touch with the representatives of Leicester City striker Islam Slimani as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Slimani spent last season on loan at Monaco and scored nine goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances for the club.

The striker has a year left on his contract with Leicester and is not part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester are prepared to sell him this summer and it has been claimed that he could be back in France during the ongoing transfer window.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Rennes have turned their attention towards Slimani in their pursuit of a striker this summer.

Rennes officials have touched base with his representatives and advanced contacts have been established between his camp and the French club.

Rennes are actively exploring the possibility of signing Slimani, who is expected to be more affordable due to his contract situation.

The striker has no future at Leicester and the Foxes are waiting for official bids to arrive on their table for him.

Leicester signed him from Sporting Lisbon in 2016, but he has netted just 13 goals in 46 appearances for the club.