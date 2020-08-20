Everton legend Ian Snodin has admitted that he expects a tough challenge from Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day, as the Toffees are set to raise the curtain on their 2020/21 Premier League campaign with a visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Premier League fixtures for the upcoming season were released on Thursday and the Toffees will kick off their campaign with a visit to north London to take on Jose Mourinho’s Spurs on 12th September.

Tottenham finished last season just outside of the top five in sixth and earned a spot in the Europa League, while Carlo Ancelotti’s hopes of earning a European spot came unstuck after his side had to settle for 12th in the standings.

However, the Italian tactician is preparing for his first full season at the helm of the Merseyside outfit and club legend Snodin is confident that Everton are in safe hands.

Snodin admits that being handed an away game against Spurs is a tough encounter for Everton at the very beginning of the season, but is of the view that the lack of fans will make it an even playing field.

The Everton legend believes that his former team can mount a strong challenge against Tottenham if they stay well organised and are fit, while heeding to the plans laid by Ancelotti.

“There’s no getting away from it, Spurs away is a tough encounter for us at the beginning of the season”, Snodin told Everton’s official site.

“But while the fans aren’t there, I think that makes it an even playing field.

“I don’t think it matters so much whether you play home or away.

“It’s a fantastic stadium, with a fantastic surface.

“If we’re well-organised and fit – which I’m sure we will be under Carlo – we’ll be difficult to beat.”

Ancelotti’s troops are currently in the midst of pre-season preparations at Finch Farm and will look to hit peak physical condition soon, as the season opener looms ever closer.