Sunderland are closing in the signature of former Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews this summer, according to the Sun.

Matthews is available on a free transfer after his contract with Bolton expired at the end of last season and he has been listening to offers.

Sunderland are keen to bring in a new goalkeeper for their squad and it seems the club have zeroed in on securing a deal to sign the 26-year-old shot-stopper.

It has been claimed that the Black Cats are rapidly closing in on a deal to sign Matthews on a free transfer in the ongoing transfer window.

Matthews previously worked with Parkinson at Bolton and the Sunderland manager wants him at the Stadium of Light.

An agreement between the player and Sunderland is close and the club may well push the deal over the line soon.

Matthews would be likely to undergo a medical at Sunderland once an agreement is reached.

The goalkeeper has prior experience of playing in League One and has made 70 appearances in the third tier of English football.

Sunderland have failed to get out of League One in the last two seasons and are desperate to be promoted back to the Championship next year.