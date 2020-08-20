Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is prepared to reject interest from within the Premier League in favour of a return to AC Milan this summer.

Bakayoko spent last season on loan at Monaco and is currently scheduled to join the Chelsea squad for pre-season preparations this month.

The Frenchman wants to return to AC Milan, where he spent the 2018/19 season on loan, and has already agreed on a contract, which would see him take a pay cut if a deal goes through.

Chelsea are ready to sell him and it has been claimed that several Premier League clubs have also expressed an interest in Bakayoko.

But according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Frenchman has no interest in offers from other clubs in England and has prioritised rejoining AC Milan.

Bakayoko enjoyed his one season at the Rossoneri and is keen to return to San Siro this summer.

But negotiations between the clubs are expected to be factitious as Chelsea want to attach a mandatory €30m purchase clause in any deal to loan him out this summer.

AC Milan feel that the transfer fee being demanded is too high and they do want to spend such sums on the Frenchman.

Bakayoko is working behind the scenes to convince Chelsea to lower their demands in order to facilitate his move to Italy this summer.