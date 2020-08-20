West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller believes the Hammers have a lot of potential, but insists that they will need much more than that to achieve their goals.

The London-based club ended the season on a high note, winning three and drawing three of their last seven league games to avoid relegation.

West Ham will be looking to carry on their momentum when they start the new campaign and they are expected to make signings to add to the squad.

Haller, who was signed for a fee which could hit £45m, insists that he learned during his first season in the Premier League and thinks it can help him improve.

The 26-year-old is confident that the Hammers have plenty of potential, but has insisted that they will need to give much more to hit their targets in the 2020/21 season.

“I’ve learned small things – a lot of small things“, Haller told West Ham TV.

“From the way of playing here to the way of training, a lot of small things that can make the difference.

“Every day I try to learn about this and just build a lot of things around this to be better.

“We need to be ambitious.

“We have the potential to do it, but the potential won’t be enough to reach our goals – we need to really work on it, be strong, stay together and do the right thing for the team.”

Haller racked up seven goals and two assists from 32 league appearances last term and will be looking to build on it when the new campaign kicks off in September.