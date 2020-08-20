Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has insisted that the Whites are not nervous about coming up against the big clubs in the Premier League, as they shape up for the 2020/21 campaign.

The Yorkshire-based club sealed their return to the English top flight following 16 years away from it by winning the Championship last term.

Every since clinching the second division title, Leeds and their fans have been excited about plying their trade in the Premier League and the anticipation will have only gone up after the fixtures were revealed on Thursday.

The Whites have been handed a visit to newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool in their first top flight game in 16 years and Kinnear has insisted that the club are up for the challenge.

The Leeds chief executive has asserted that the players have been working for the top flight for years and hence are not nervous or daunted by the prospect of playing the Premier League heavyweights.

“Every game is challenging“, Kinnear said on LUTV.

“I think the Championship is a challenging league, but when you see the big clubs we are up against, the challenge is there.

“Those are the challenges the players have been working for years, it is the challenge they wanted.

“So no one is nervous about it, no one is daunted by it. We can’t wait to get started.“

As Leeds prepare for their return to the Premier League, they have received a major boost with head coach Marcelo Bielsa set to sign a contract extension.