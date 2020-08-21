Tottenham Hotspur are sticking to their valuation of Serge Aurier, but AC Milan remain confident of doing a deal to take the full-back to the San Siro.

Aurier is one of the players Jose Mourinho is prepared to sell in order to raise funds in the market and Tottenham are actively looking for buyers.

AC Milan have emerged as a viable destination for Ivory Coast full-back and the Serie A giants have been working behind the scenes to take him to Italy.

But negotiations between the two clubs have been slow and Tottenham’s €20m asking price for the defender is turning out to be an obstacle.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the north London club have refused to offer any discounts to AC Milan and have not moved an inch from the €20m figure.

Aurier has two years left on his Tottenham contract and the club believe that they are asking for a fair price for the defender.

AC Milan do not want to spend that kind of money on the 27-year-old, but they have continued to chip away in order to work out an agreement.

The Rossoneri remain confident of striking a compromise with the Premier League club over Aurier’s fee.

It remains to be seen whether that confidence is misplaced as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy rarely relents during negotiations.