Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles has lauded Magpies starlet Kelland Watts and feels the defender has great character that some youngsters lack.

Watts made his Premier League debut as he came on as a substitute for Newcastle in their 3-1 loss to Liverpool on the final day of the 2019/20 league season.

Since joining the Magpies as an eight-year-old, Watts has climbed the ranks at St. James’ Park and also had loan spells at Stevenage and Mansfield Town, while being part of the Newcastle Under-23s.

Newcastle skipper Lascelles, who lauded Watts as having great character, stressed the 20-year-old possesses a down to earth attitude and understands his position.

Lascelles is impressed by the dedication and work ethic shown by Watts on the training pitch and revealed that the youngster continuously seeks the advice of senior players in a bid to make himself better.

“He is a great pro, he has got a great character”, Lascelles told NUFC TV.

“He understands his position.

“Football has changed, some of the young lads nowadays, what you hear about stuff in the papers, they just play a couple of games and they think, you know.

“Well Kell, he has been on loan, he knows what it is like down at Stevenage and Mansfield.

“He still just wants to improve his game.

“He is always talking to the senior players on how to improve and he has just got a great character really.”

Newcastle are currently preparing for the upcoming league season at training camp and will kick off their 2020/21 English top flight campaign against West Ham United on 12th September.