Lyon talent Houssem Aouar, who is on Arsenal and Manchester City’s radar, has a preference for his next club in the shape of Juventus.

Aouar could move on from Lyon this summer with the French giants open to selling him if the right level of money is put on the table for a deal to be done.

The 22-year-old midfielder is ready to move on from Lyon and join an elite club in a bigger league ahead of the start of next season.

Arsenal have been in touch with Lyon to assess taking Aouar to the Emirates and Pep Guardiola has identified him as a creative midfielder he wants to add to his Manchester City squad.

But according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Juventus are in a strong position to win the race for the midfielder.

It has been claimed that Aouar has made his choice and he would prefer a transfer to Juventus over other clubs in the ongoing window.

The Frenchman wants to play his football in Italy and work under one of the best midfielders of his generation in Andrea Pirlo in Turin.

The Italian champions are admirers of Aouar and the Lyon man is hoping they make an offer for his services this summer.