Chelsea have held initial talks with Brighton over potentially signing Lewis Dunk, but the Blues may not make a move to take him to Stamford Bridge, according to The Athletic.

Dunk has been a key man for Brighton since joining the club from Bristol City in 2013 and has been influential in their rise to the Premier League.

Dunk has turned many heads with his assured performance at the heart of Brighton’s defence over the last two years in the Premier League.

Big clubs have taken a look at him and he is claimed to be one of the players Chelsea are considering taking to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have already held exploratory talks with Brighton over the possibility of signing their club captain in the ongoing transfer window.

The Blues want to bring in a centre-back this summer and Dunk is one of the many names the club are tracking.

The 28-year-old has also received assurances from the club hierarchy that he will be allowed to leave if one of the big clubs in the Premier League table an acceptable offer for him.

However, it is unclear what Brighton view as an acceptable offer and he could be priced out of a move.

It has also been claimed that Chelsea’s interest in Dunk is nothing more than exploratory at the moment and the chances of a deal happening are rated as low.