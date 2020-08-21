Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Thiago Silva, according to The Athletic.

The London-based club have already signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, but have been keen on bolstering their defence this summer.

Frank Lampard and co have been linked with moves for a number of defensive options, including Brighton & Hove Albion’s Lewis Dunk and West Ham’s Declan Rice.

However, Chelsea could be turning to Paris Saint-Germain captain Silva to reinforce their backline before the start of the new Premier League campaign.

It is claimed that the Blues and the 35-year-old Brazilian have been in advanced talks for several days now.

However, a deal that would see Silva move to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer is not close yet with several issues still to be ironed out.

Taking Silva’s age into account, one major issue that needs to be agreed is the length of the contract.

The former AC Milan defender is set to make his final appearance for PSG against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final this weekend.