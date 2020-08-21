Everton and Chelsea linked defender Thiago Silva has not taken any call on his future despite rumours of an imminent move to Italy.

Silva’s contract at PSG will run out following Sunday’s Champions League final and the 35-year-old defender will be available on a free transfer.

The centre-back is in talks with Chelsea, while Everton could also join the race to sign Silva, due to Carlo Ancelotti’s admiration for him.

However, it has also been claimed in some quarters that Serie A side Fiorentina could be Silva’s destination.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, no such deal is in place as the player is yet to decide on which club to join after his stint with PSG ends.

Silva is focused on the Champions League final on Sunday against Bayern Munich and as PSG captain he wants to remain responsible towards his current team.

The defender will only make a decision after the Champions League final and no club look to yet have the edge in the race to land him.

The veteran centre-back is claimed to be keen on testing himself in the Premier League next season, but Serie A could also appeal.