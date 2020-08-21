Highly rated KV Kortrijk striker Terem Moffi has revealed that Chelsea are his dream club, but insists he is happy where he is now.

The 21-year-old Nigerian joined Belgian first division club Kortrijk from Lithuanian side FK Riteriai in January this year.

Despite joining De Kerels mid-season, Moffi turned heads when he scored four goals from seven appearances in the league and briefly linked with a move to Rangers.

Kortrijk’s league rivals Club Brugge have also registered an interest in Moffi this summer, but the striker has revealed that he is happy at the West Flanders outfit.

The centre-forward went on to declare that Premier League side Chelsea are his dream club but is currently focused on taking one step at a time.

“Club Brugge does not have to call me, I take my time”, Moffi told Belgian publication Krant van West-Vlaanderen.

“Chelsea is my dream club, but I am very happy in Kortrijk at the moment.

“I want to take it step by step.“

Moffi opened his account for the 2020/21 campaign by finding the back of the net in Kortrijk’s league game against KAA Gent last weekend.