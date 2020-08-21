Leeds United have made a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, it has been claimed in France.

The Elland Road outfit have just failed with a bid to sign winger Ryan Kent from Rangers and may now quickly be moving on to another option in the shape of Bailey.

They have gone in with a proposal for Bailey, according to Eurosport France’s Manu Lonjon, putting a bid to take him to the Premier League on the table.

Bailey has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and it remains to be seen how much Leeds would need to pay to snap him up.

The 23-year-old has another three years left to run on his Leverkusen contract after making the move to the BayArena in the 2017 January transfer window.

He scored five times and provided three assists in 22 outings in the Bundesliga last season, with injury and two suspensions for red card offences restricting his game time.

Bailey has now clocked a total of 89 appearances in the Bundesliga for Leverkusen.

A switch to England with Leeds could appeal for the winger, who has been capped on six occasions by Jamaica.