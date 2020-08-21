Thiago Silva has been offered to Chelsea this summer, but Everton could become involved in any scrap to sign him, according to The Athletic.

The veteran defender will be out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain following Sunday’s Champions League final and will be available on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old centre-back is keen to continue to play at the highest level and is claimed to be keen on proving himself in the Premier League.

Silva has been offered to Chelsea and the Blues are in the market for a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

It is unclear whether Chelsea are prepared to sign a 35-year-old, but they could well face competition from Everton this summer if they make a move for the Brazilian.

The veteran centre-back worked under Carlo Ancelotti at AC Milan and PSG and has a close relationship with the Italian.

Everton are also in the market for a centre-back and Ancelotti still likes what the defender can provide to a backline in terms of experience and leadership.

More than one club are expected to be in the race if Silva decides to move to the Premier League ahead of the new season.

And he could enter the free agent market as a Champions League-winning captain.