Leeds United offered Rangers an initial profit of just £1.5m on Ryan Kent with their bid for the winger, according to STV.

Kent is a wanted man this summer, with Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa and director of football Victor Orta firm fans of his abilities.

Rangers have admitted rejecting an opening bid from Leeds for Kent and boss Steven Gerrard insists his club have no wish to sell the winger.

Rangers paid £7m to Liverpool to sign Kent on a permanent basis last summer following a successful loan spell for the player at Ibrox.

Now it has emerged that Leeds’ bid for Kent was £8.5m, with add-ons.

As such, if Rangers had accepted the proposal, they would have banked just an initial £1.5m profit on Kent.

It is unclear what level of add-ons were included and how difficult they would have been to achieve.

Kent is a key man at Ibrox and Rangers are hoping for a big season from the winger as they bid to wrestle the Scottish Premiership title off rivals Celtic.

Leeds could yet come back in with another proposal for the former Liverpool star, but it remains to be seen what level of bid would be needed to convince Rangers to sanction his sale, especially in a pivotal season for the club.