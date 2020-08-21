Don Hutchison has lauded Chelsea linked Kalidou Koulibaly as the best centre-back in the world, and is of the view that the Napoli star could become a leader at Stamford Bridge if the Blues manage to bring him to London.

Frank Lampard has been overhauling his squad this summer as he prepares for his second season in charge at Stamford Bridge after his debut term as the Blues boss was hampered by a transfer ban.

Lampard has already bought in striker Timo Werner and midfielder Hakim Ziyech in the ongoing transfer window and is in talks with Bayer Leverkusen for their midfielder Kai Havertz.

Apart from adding to his attacking arsenal at Chelsea, the Blues boss has signed centre-back Xavier Mbuyamaba from Barcelona and Napoli star Koulibaly is also being linked with a move to London.

Former Liverpool midfielder Hutchison believes that Koulibaly is the world’s best centre-back and would hugely bolster Lampard’s squad.

Hutchison is of the view that the biggest challenge that the Chelsea defensive department face is the lack of leadership, and believes Koulibaly’s strong commanding presence in the backline could be the answer to the London giants’ woes in defence.

Asked if Koulibaly could be the perfect partner for Mbuyamba in the Chelsea back-line, Hutchison said on ESPN FC:“Certainly, with Koulibaly, he’ll strengthen any centre-back.

“I think he is the best in the world.

“I think he is ridiculously strong and what Chelsea need is a leader, but they have got decent centre-halves there.

“But they just need some one that is just going to command everyone and pull everyone in and be defensively solid.

“So, Koulibaly will be the first port of call obviously.”

Chelsea have already spent north of €80m in the summer and Koulibaly is claimed to be valued at €70m by Napoli.

Lampard will also have to fend off the likes of Manchester City, as the defender is being touted as a top target for Citizens boss Pep Guardiola.